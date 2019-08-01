Democrats, Republicans send national debt limit bill to president’s desk

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Today the Senate passed a massive two-year bipartisan budget deal — sending it on to the desk of the president.

The deal suspends the debt limit through July 2021 and sets top-line levels for defense and non-defense spending for the next two fiscal years.

But some Senators say it’s too expensive and we can’t afford it.

Maryland Democrat Ben Cardin praised the Senate for approving the plan before jetting off for August recess.

“This was a good day for the United States Senate,” said Cardin. “We now have predictable spending caps not only for the fiscal year that begins October 1, but for the following year.”

The bill raises spending by $324 billion and lifts the debt ceiling for two years.

But Texas Republican John Cornyn says most importantly: passing the funding agreement will help avoid the possibility of a government shutdown.

Cornyn says the deal would also boost defense spending and provides more money for things like border patrol, forest management and civil rights enforcement.

But not all Republicans were happy with the bill.

Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul says that over the next 10 years these spending increases add another $2 trillion to the nation’s already $22-trillion-dollar debt.

He says Congress should instead focus on balancing the budget and cut back on unnecessary spending. Cornyn says this bill buys Congress more time to do that.

Lawmakers now have until October 1 to decide how to spend the money.