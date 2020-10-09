Despite COVID-19 spread among GOP, Senate to begin SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett hearings

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) – On Monday, the Senate Judiciary Committee will begin a week of hearings to question President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Some members are expected to participate remotely after two Republican members of the committee — Utah Sen. Mike Lee and North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis — tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz says he expects the Senate to confirm Barrett before Election Day.

“I think the president’s decision to nominate Judge Barrett may well have been the most important decision of his presidency,” said Cruz.

He says the confirmation would be honoring the promise made to the American people by the GOP.

But Democrats, including Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, oppose Barrett because of her legal views and the way she was nominated.

“Donald Trump’s priority is to jam through a lifetime appointment for a judge who is going to roll back protections for so many of those people who are hurting,” said Wyden. “It is a very distorting set of priorities.”

Barrett met with more than a dozen senators ahead of her confirmation hearing, including six Democrats on the Judiciary Committee.

If the Senate Judiciary Committee approves Barrett’s nomination, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he hopes for a full Senate vote before the end of October.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

