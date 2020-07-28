GOP, Dems agree on COVID stimulus checks, little else as negotiations intensify

Washington-DC

by: Morgan Wright and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Now that Republican Senators have finally unveiled their plans for the next round of coronavirus economic relief – the battle is on.

While the GOP proposal includes a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks for Americans making less than $75,000, it cuts the federal unemployment supplement from $600 per week to $200 per week.

It also provides liability protection for businesses that reopen, as well as money to help reopen schools.

But Democrats say the plan doesn’t do enough to help everyday Americans make ends meet and safely return to work and school.

“Republicans want to send thousands of dollars more to American families,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said. “If Democrats won’t come to the table, they get nothing.”

McConnell, R-Ky., says the Republicans’ $1 trillion HEALS Act is the right solution for the country.

“Our nation stands at a challenging crossroads,” he said. “We have one foot in this pandemic and one foot in the recovery.”

The GOP plan would invest more than $100 billion into schools, help small businesses, and put cash directly into Americans’ hands.

The rescue package needs bipartisan support to pass the Senate, but Democrats say the plan isn’t bold enough to meet the moment.

“It’s not adequate for state and local government assistance. It’s not adequate on education,” said Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.

Democrats take particular issue with the slash to federal unemployment benefits, according to Cardin.

“The extra funds have been desperately needed by American families,” he said.

“People can’t feed their kids, people are losing their homes, getting kicked out of their apartments, small businesses are going up,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York. “The Republican response? Let ’em eat cake.”

Schumer says the plan is too little, too late.

“We Democrats want a real bill that answers people’s needs,” he said. “That’s what were fighting for.”

McConnell maintains this is just a starting place for the negotiations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

91° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 91° 73°

Wednesday

83° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 83° 73°

Thursday

87° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 87° 74°

Friday

92° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 92° 73°

Saturday

93° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 93° 73°

Sunday

93° / 72°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 93° 72°

Monday

90° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 90° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
77°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

74°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

75°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

77°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

78°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

79°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

80°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
80°

83°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
83°

83°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
83°

82°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
82°

82°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
82°

81°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
81°

79°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

78°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
78°

78°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories