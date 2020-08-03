Lawmakers at a standstill over COVID-19 relief: ‘We’re not close to an agreement yet’

Washington-DC

by: Sarah Doiron and Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ Unemployment benefits expired last week for millions of Americans, and lawmakers are working to come to a consensus on another round of relief for those who have been out of work due to COVID-19.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, said the increased consumer spending that followed the implementation of the initial benefits has helped starve off an economic disaster.

He said those benefits should continue for the next several months at least, so the economy can recover.

“Not only are people going to go hungry, but the entire economy will collapse,” Murphy said.

Murphy is against the GOP plan to cut the federal unemployment benefits by $400 per week, but said finding an alternative plan has proven difficult.

“We just don’t even have anybody to negotiate with on the Republican side yet because they’re just so all over the map,” Murphy said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said negotiations are progressing, but they still have a ways to go.

“There are lots of things that we’re still divided on and we’re not close to an agreement yet,” he said.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said there are areas of agreement, but major road blocks remain.

“The Democrats right now are insisting on over a trillion dollars to the state and local governments,” Mnuchin said. “That’s something that we’re not going to do.”

Lawmakers only have one week to strike a deal before running into a scheduled month-long recess.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

93° / 71°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 71°

Tuesday

93° / 72°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 93° 72°

Wednesday

93° / 73°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 93° 73°

Thursday

95° / 72°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 95° 72°

Friday

96° / 73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 96° 73°

Saturday

96° / 74°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 96° 74°

Sunday

96° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 96° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

74°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

77°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

76°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
76°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

75°

3 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
74°

73°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°

73°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°

72°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
72°

74°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

76°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
76°

80°

10 AM
Sunny
10%
80°

84°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
84°

87°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

90°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

91°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

92°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

92°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

90°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories