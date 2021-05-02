 

Lawmakers debate Biden’s multitrillion-dollar spending plans

Washington-DC

by: Raquel Martin

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Republicans across the board are railing against President Joe Biden’s two latest multitrillion-dollar spending plans, calling it a big government cradle to grave approach.

Despite this, Democrats are standing behind the president and insist his big investments are the only way to uplift the country’s middle class.

It’s unclear just how much either side is willing to bend to get something done.

“This is a staggering amount of spending, like someone with a new credit card,” Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said.

On ABC’s “This Week,” Barrasso said the president should stick with traditional infrastructure because the country can’t afford things like free child care and community college.

“Trillions and trillions of dollars of reckless spending,” Barrasso said.

On NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Ohio Sen. Rob Portman warned the Biden administration’s push to raise taxes on corporations and the wealthy will backfire.

“You’re going to hurt workers,” Portman said.

Portman says there’s room for negotiation on basic infrastructure plans.

“If the White House is willing to work with us, this is a deal we can do,” Portman said.

He says instead of raising taxes, there should be increased fees on electric vehicles.

“I’m a hybrid driver myself. My hybrid truck should pay something to use roads and bridges,” Portman said.

U.S. Department of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is defending the administration’s spending and tax proposals, calling them investments for the working class.

“The plans are extremely important and necessary,” Yellen said. “There will be a big return, I expect productivity to rise.”

Cecilia Rouse, top economic advisor with the Biden administration, on “Fox News Sunday” would not say if the president is willing to break up the bills in order to strike a deal.

“He is open to many ideas, but he believes fundamentally, we need to be making these kind of investments in our country,” Rouse said.

Right now, bipartisan negotiations on infrastructure are ongoing, though Republican plans are only a fraction of what Democrats have proposed.

Portman said Sunday he believes there is a bipartisan path forward.

