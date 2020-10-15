Lawmakers push for COVID-19 relief before Election Day

Washington-DC

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With Election Day around the corner, Republicans and Democrats are determined to pass a COVID-19 relief deal before every vote is counted.

As the pandemic surges on, several Democrats are demanding Republicans come up with a stronger plan to relieve millions of Americans and businesses hanging on by a thread.

“Our families are suffering,” Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill, said. “My colleagues on the other side are picking and choosing who they want to help.”

“We are all too often hearing adult men and women weeping into the phone,” Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill.,said.

“House Democrats will not stop fighting until we deliver relief to all Americans,” Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., said.

After briefly walking from negotiations, the White House is now offering a $1.8 trillion deal.

The plan includes direct checks for families, $400 in unemployment benefits, money for small businesses and $300 billion for local and state governments.

“As Nancy Pelosi said, “The devil and angels are in the details,” Schakowsky said.

House Democrats say the plan still lacks adequate funding for child care and prioritizes employers over the health of workers. Democrats say the Republicans’ plan still falls short.

“If someone gets sick, they would be free from any liability; That is definitely not the American way,” Schakowsky said.

Republicans like Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, say Democrats are being unreasonable.

“The Democrats cry foul over anything that may help Americans if  it doesn’t advance their agenda,” Grassley said.

Republicans say they will try and pass their new plan next week in an effort to get money flowing to the unemployed, schools and small businesses by Election Day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

84° / 63°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 84° 63°

Thursday

84° / 61°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 84° 61°

Friday

77° / 52°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 77° 52°

Saturday

72° / 55°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 72° 55°

Sunday

77° / 58°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 77° 58°

Monday

82° / 66°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 82° 66°

Tuesday

83° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 83° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

1 AM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

2 AM
Clear
0%
66°

66°

3 AM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

4 AM
Clear
0%
65°

65°

5 AM
Clear
10%
65°

65°

6 AM
Clear
10%
65°

64°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
64°

64°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

67°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

71°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
71°

76°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

79°

12 PM
Sunny
10%
79°

80°

1 PM
Sunny
10%
80°

82°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

80°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

78°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

75°

8 PM
Clear
0%
75°

73°

9 PM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

10 PM
Clear
0%
71°

69°

11 PM
Clear
10%
69°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories