 

Lawmakers react to president’s demand for $2,000 stimulus checks

Washington-DC

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Lawmakers are responding to a video posted by the White House Tuesday night in which President Donald Trump attacked Congress over the COVID-19 relief bill passed this week.

“That additional money will make a huge difference,” Congressman Bobby Scott (D-Va.) said.

He says he agrees that Americans need more stimulus money. He just wishes the president had said something sooner.

“I’m asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000 or $4,000 for a couple,” the president said.

The president attacked the current COVID-19 relief bill after Congress had taken months to negotiate a compromise, allegedly with White House support.

“On the Democratic side, there’s huge support for the additional money and for the people that need it,” Scott said.

It’s members of the president’s own party that have opposed the stimulus payments.

“We can’t just have free money. There’s got to be taxation. We have to pay interest on the debt,” Utah Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the president should sign the current bill and Democrats will work quickly to add the additional checks. The relief package on the president’s desk is part of a large government funding bill.

“The government’s going to shut down if he doesn’t sign the bill,” Scott said.

And Romney says Americans can’t wait any longer the relief that’s included in the current bill.

“Unemployment insurance runs out for people the day after Christmas and any delay would be really unfortunate,” Romney said.

There’s no word yet on how Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell will handle the president’s demand to rework the bill.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

60° / 54°
Clear
Clear 0% 60° 54°

Thursday

58° / 28°
Rain
Rain 100% 58° 28°

Friday

40° / 23°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 40° 23°

Saturday

47° / 27°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 47° 27°

Sunday

56° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 56° 33°

Monday

61° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 61° 41°

Tuesday

63° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 63° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
59°

57°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
57°

57°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
57°

56°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
56°

56°

11 PM
Cloudy
8%
56°

55°

12 AM
Cloudy
12%
55°

55°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
55°

55°

2 AM
Showers
42%
55°

55°

3 AM
Showers
46%
55°

55°

4 AM
Rain
66%
55°

56°

5 AM
Rain
78%
56°

56°

6 AM
Rain
84%
56°

57°

7 AM
Rain
98%
57°

57°

8 AM
Rain
99%
57°

57°

9 AM
Rain
98%
57°

57°

10 AM
Rain
100%
57°

57°

11 AM
Rain
99%
57°

57°

12 PM
Rain
85%
57°

54°

1 PM
Rain
77%
54°

52°

2 PM
Rain
67%
52°

50°

3 PM
Rain
61%
50°

46°

4 PM
Few Showers
32%
46°

44°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
44°

42°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
42°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories