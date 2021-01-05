Leaders concerned as Trump supporters protest at US Capitol

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump and his Republican allies are set for a final election showdown Wednesday — both inside and outside the U.S. Capitol.

“They’re not taking this White House,” Trump said during a Monday night rally.

The president has asked supporters to come to Washington and protest the election results as Congress prepares to certify the electoral vote.

Democratic lawmakers and district officials say they’re concerned about violence

“I hope to God there’s not violence,” Rep. Cheri Buston, D-Ill., said.

Bustos and Texas Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee say they fear that repeated and unproven Republican claims of election fraud are dangerous.

“I would not want to be engaged in a process that is now provoking violence, disorder and disbelief,” Jackson Lee said.

Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen says it may be too late.

“They’re already here. I saw them walking up to the capitol,” Cohen said. “They are cult followers.”

Texas Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert called on the president’s supporters to “be as violent as ANTIFA or Black Lives Matter.”

Though in a statement Gohmert denies he’s advocating violence.

For their own safety, lawmakers are being encouraged to use underground tunnels to get around the capitol complex.

Around Washington, businesses are boarding up. District officials have called in the National Guard to help police with crowds and traffic.

The mayor and police chief are also begging counterprotestors

“Please stay home,” Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said.

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley tweeted his family’s home was the target of left-wing protesters.

Police say anyone provoking violence will be arrested.

“It doesn’t matter to me which group,” Contee said.

The National Park Service expects up to 30,000 protestors Wednesday

Metro police have already arrested the leader of the Proud Boys, a white nationalist group, for burning a Black Lives Matter flag.