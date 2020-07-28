Nadler to Barr: ‘You’re projecting fear, violence nationwide’

Washington-DC

AG Barr, House Dems spar over federal response in US cities

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — House Democrats on the Judiciary Committee faced off with US Attorney General William Barr Tuesday over the use of federal law enforcement officers nationwide.

Democrats say the federal law enforcement show of force in Portland is purely political.

Committee chairman Jerry Nadler accused Barr of trying to silence peaceful protesters.

“The President wants footage for his campaign ads and you appear to be serving it up to him as ordered,” the New York Democrat said. “You did it in Lafayette Square and you expanded to Portland and now you’re projecting fear and violence nationwide.”

California Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren said the Trump Administration is intentionally fueling confrontations “to divert attention from catastrophic failure in dealing with the COVID-19 situation.”

Democrats said the duty to police US cities should be left to local governments, but Barr said local Portland officials have failed to maintain law and order.

“In Portland,” he said, “the courthouse is under attack.”

He and GOP lawmakers say protesters in Portland have not been peaceful.

“They have set fires, thrown things, used explosives, injured, perhaps permanently blinding 3 federal police officers with lasers,” Barr said.

Texas Republican Louie Gohmert said there were “so many people hurt, injured and killed at ‘peaceful protests.'”

Barr said the federal officers deployed to other US cities are unrelated to the issues in Portland. He said those officers are dealing with violent crime, including murders and shootings.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

91° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 91° 73°

Wednesday

83° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 83° 73°

Thursday

87° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 87° 74°

Friday

92° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 92° 73°

Saturday

93° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 93° 73°

Sunday

93° / 72°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 93° 72°

Monday

90° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 90° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
77°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

74°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

75°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

77°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

78°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

79°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

80°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
80°

83°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
83°

83°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
83°

82°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
82°

82°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
82°

81°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
81°

79°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

78°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
78°

78°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories