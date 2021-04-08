 

Number of unaccompanied kids swells at US-Mexico border

Washington-DC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — New federal data shows the number of undocumented immigrants arriving at the southern border jumped by 71% between February and March while the number of unaccompanied minors doubled to nearly 19,000.

The Biden administration said it is using special pandemic rules and expelled 60% of the adults and families who crossed the border in March. But Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said the government is required by law to care for unaccompanied children.

“At Health and Human Services, we take our humanitarian mission very seriously when it comes to children,” said Becerra. “We are caring for them, we’re placing them in the care of someone who is responsible.”

Becerra said the process takes time, so HHS is opening new facilities around the country to house the minors while they wait. One such facility is the Long Beach Convention Center in Southern California.

“We don’t have the luxury of asking the question ‘do we have the capacity.’ We have to find a way to make sure a child has the type of at least the basics,” he said.

Republican Congressman Fred Keller blames the Biden administration’s policies for encouraging migrants to make the dangerous journey.

“It’s a human tragedy and it’s a tragedy that was created by the Biden administration,” he said.

Democrats said they’re scrambling to fix the systems designed to help process asylum seekers and migrants that were dismantled by the Trump administration.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

75° / 64°
Fair
Fair 0% 75° 64°

Friday

75° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 96% 75° 63°

Saturday

69° / 60°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 85% 69° 60°

Sunday

75° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 75° 53°

Monday

81° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 81° 56°

Tuesday

80° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 80° 58°

Wednesday

75° / 56°
Few Showers
Few Showers 32% 75° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

9 PM
Clear
2%
74°

72°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
72°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
70°

67°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
67°

66°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
66°

65°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
65°

65°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
65°

65°

4 AM
Cloudy
16%
65°

65°

5 AM
Cloudy
16%
65°

65°

6 AM
Cloudy
17%
65°

65°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
65°

65°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
65°

66°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
66°

68°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
68°

70°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
70°

71°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
71°

75°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
75°

74°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
96%
74°

71°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
71°

70°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
70°

69°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
69°

68°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
68°

68°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
68°

68°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
68°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories