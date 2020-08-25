Ohio’s Jim Jordan lays out case for Trump on RNC’s first night

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – As Republicans kick off their convention, the first night gave a sense of how they plan to use their week in the spotlight.

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan laid out the case for keeping a Republican in the White House.

“This election is about who can preserve the values, principles, and institutions that make America great,” Jordan said.

But the meat of his speech focused on the opposition party.

“Democrats won’t let you go to church, but they’ll let you protest,” Jordan said. “Democrats won’t let you go to work, but they’ll let you riot. Democrats won’t let you go to school, but they’ll let you loot.”

Jordan’s remarks give insight into how the Republicans will use the next three days: play up President Donald Trump and attack Joe Biden.

“President Trump is always going to be tough when he’s fighting for the American people because ‘nie guys’ like Joe care more about countries like China and Iran than the United States of America,” said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

McDaniel also laid out the party’s plan to show why Trump deserves four more years.

“Over the next four days, we’re going to hear from some of the millions of hardworking Americans who have benefited from his leadership,” she said.

But despite the parties’ differences, Republican now face the same problems Democrats faced last week – how to pull off a largely digital convention that keeps people’s attention.

“I think it’s going to be a challenge for Republican as well,” said Genevieve Wood from the conservative Heritage Foundation.

Wood thinks Republican have the upper hand by virtue of timing.

“Well, I think it’s almost always an advantage to be able to go after, to make the closing argument,” she said.

Trump is expected to play some role each night and to give his acceptance speech at the end of the convention on Thursday.