 

President Biden hits road to highlight COVID relief package

Washington-DC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden hit the road on Tuesday to start traveling across the country to promote the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package that he signed into law last week.

During a visit to Pennsylvania, Biden highlighted the benefits of the “American Rescue Plan” and encouraged more people to get vaccinated. The visit was part of the administration’s latest push to promote the newly-signed relief bill.

While the president and administration officials take the show on the road, Democrats in Washington like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer continue to sing the praises of the plan.

“Democrats are so proud that the ‘American Rescue Plan’ is already delivering help to millions of Americans,” Schumer, D-N.Y., said.

But Republicans still aren’t convinced. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky says President Biden is only building on the foundation former President Donald Trump left in place.

“A million shots per day was just the pace that the Biden administration inherited,” he said. “We averaged more than a million shots per day the week of the inauguration.”

In response to resistance from some when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine, the White House is planning a $1.5 billion vaccine ad campaign to boost confidence.

“We are on the cusp of launching that national public education campaign timed really appropriately with that increased supply in vaccine that we see coming right down the pike,” COVID-19 Equity Task Force Chair Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith said.

The vaccine advertising push is set to kick off in the next few weeks. Between that and the money coming in from the relief package for distribution, the Biden administration hopes there will be more shots in American arms soon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

59° / 58°
Rain
Rain 0% 59° 58°

Wednesday

76° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 76° 67°

Thursday

72° / 46°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 97% 72° 46°

Friday

61° / 43°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 61° 43°

Saturday

62° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 62° 39°

Sunday

67° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 67° 42°

Monday

72° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 72° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
96%
61°

61°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
61°

61°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
61°

64°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
64°

63°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
63°

63°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
63°

63°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
63°

62°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
62°

62°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
62°

62°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
62°

62°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
62°

63°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
63°

63°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
63°

62°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
62°

63°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
63°

66°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
66°

69°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
69°

72°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
72°

73°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
73°

73°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
73°

75°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
75°

74°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
74°

75°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

73°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
73°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories