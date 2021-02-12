 

 

President Biden meets with mayors, governors to discuss American Relief Package

Washington-DC

by: Basil John

Posted:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Friday, President Joe Biden met in the oval office with governors and mayors to discuss the next COVID-19 relief package.

“Most importantly, at least in my view, is making sure we’re going to give them enough capacity to deal with the virus in their state,” the president said.

President Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief package has 350 billion dollars in it to help state, local and tribal governments. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says this is the right step forward.

“We have a national problem that needs a national response,” Duggan said.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms says the assistance from the federal government will help address increases in violent crimes and domestic violence.

“What’s most disturbing is that our child abuse cases aren’t being reported in the way that they were because kids are not in schools,” Bottoms said.

Many in the meeting said they like the president’s broad approach to fighting all problems caused by the pandemic.

But not everyone is onboard.

“Every state, every city is in a different position,” Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said. 

Hutchinson says the $1.9 trillion price tag is too steep.

“That’s too high. Needs to be lower. Needs to be a compromise reached so we can bring bipartisan support,” Hutchinson said.

But Arlington, Texas Mayor Jeff Williams says local communities need the help to bounce back.

“With this direct fiscal assistance, we have the opportunity to put that money right in the right place to be able to help our businesses, our less fortunate,” Williams said. 

