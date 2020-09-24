President Trump, GOP AGs accuse social media companies of silencing conservatives

by: Kellie Meyer

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Republican attorneys general from several states are joining President Donald Trump in accusing the big social media companies of silencing conservative voices.

“You’ll see postings from conservative-leaning groups that get censored or removed and then you’ll have other far left-leaning groups publishing similar content from the opposite viewpoint that remain online,” South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said.

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes said some online platforms are burying conservative viewpoints.

“We want to make sure that the companies that the federal government has given vast immunity and protection to are still playing by the rules,” he said.

“At the urging of the radical left, these platforms have become intolerant of diverse political views,” President Trump said Wednesday.

Just last week, Twitter flagged President Trump’s tweets and directed users to sites with more information on the topic.

Texas AG Ken Paxton said the attorneys general aren’t out to destroy social media companies.

“But at the same time there needs to be accountability,” he said.

There were only Republican AGs at the table with President Trump at the White House on Wednesday. But they insist this is not a Republican or Democrat issue.

“There’s a political element to it being so close to an election,” Adam Conner with the Center for American Progress said.

According to Conner, there is not a lot of data to support the Republican claims. He said conservative viewpoints may actually be getting more clicks.

“Conservatives tend to very well on social media,” Conner said Wednesday.

State attorneys generals said this is just the first discussion on the topic and there’s more to come.

