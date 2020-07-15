President Trump touts takedown of MS-13 leaders

Washington-DC

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday celebrated what he calls “historic” efforts to take down an international gang.

“We’re here today to provide an update on my administration’s all-out campaign to destroy MS-13,” he said.

In the Oval Office, Attorney General William Barr updated the president on the nation-wide law enforcement mission that led to the arrest of key leaders of the MS-13 gang

“First time we’ve used terrorism charges against a member of MS-13,” Barr said.

Nicolas Trutanich, the United States Attorney for the District of Nevada, said the federal action will protect Americans all across the country.

“It’s another brick in the road on the way down to making our communities safer,” Trutanich said.

Officials at the White House said efforts they’re taking will increase pressure on gang activity.

Zachary Terwilliger, the United States Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia, said using the terrorism charge will help them take down the leadership in El Salvador.

“Now we’re operating at a level where it’s not just your arrest on the street in Fairfax County Virginia. Now it’s going to be that same arrest that we’re seeking to do in El Salvador,” Terwilliger explained.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Acting Director Matthew Albence believes tackling the organization from both ends will lead to their goal.

“We’re using every one of our authorities to counteract this gang,” Albence said.

As the operation against MS-13 moves forward, the administration promised to continue arresting and deporting members of the gang.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

94° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 94° 73°

Thursday

94° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 94° 75°

Friday

95° / 75°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 95° 75°

Saturday

96° / 75°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 96° 75°

Sunday

97° / 76°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 97° 76°

Monday

96° / 76°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 50% 96° 76°

Tuesday

93° / 75°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 93° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

78°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

79°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

83°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

92°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
92°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

91°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

86°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
86°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories