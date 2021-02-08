 

President, vice president take virtual tour of stadium vaccination site, an example of future sites

Washington-DC

by: Basil John

Posted:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden and his team are getting ready for when vaccines can go out to the public.

“The coordination, it really, really matters and we’ve got people who know what they’re doing,” President Joe Biden said.

Monday, President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris observed the progress of the vaccination effort in Arizona through a virtual tour.

“I just think what you put together is amazing,” the president said about the efforts they saw during the virtual tour.

This virtual tour was at the Arizona Cardinal’s stadium. The Biden administration says it’s open to utilizing other sites like this around the country.

“I got a call during the Super Bowl from the commissioner of football and offering us, the federal government, the 30 major stadiums,” the President said.

The president says the country is on track to exceed his initial goal of 100 million shots in people’s arms in the first 100 days, and he says vaccine manufacturers are pushing harder.

“They’ve upped the — significantly — the commitments to the amount of vaccines [they] will produce,” Biden said.

The president says the previous presidential administration lacked a unified plan, and many states underestimated the logistical needs to get vaccines distributed. Now, he is confident in the path forward to combat the virus.

“Things are beginning to click. People are beginning to feel that they can find their way to get the vaccine,” Biden said.

