WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIAT) — Ahead of her possible confirmation to the country’s highest court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson met with one of Alabama’s senators.

On Tuesday, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama, met with Jackson in his office in Washington, D.C. Tuberville’s meeting with Jackson comes as the judge is being considered for the Supreme Court.

“I had a productive meeting with Judge Jackson,” Tuberville said in a statement. “We discussed many issues important to Alabamians, including the importance of upholding the rule of law and protecting our Constitutional rights like those in the Second Amendment. A lifetime appointment to our nation’s highest court requires a thorough evaluation of a nominee’s record and views, which is why I value my meeting with her this morning. I will continue to carefully review her record and judicial philosophy, and will listen to the people of Alabama in making my final decision on her nomination.”

Last week, another notable Alabama politician–Attorney General Steve Marshall– testified against her nomination during a hearing.

If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court.

The Senate must vote on whether or not to confirm Jackson to the court by April 8.