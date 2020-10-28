Senators grill Twitter, Facebook, Google CEOs on political fairness

Washington-DC

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With just days to go until Election Day, senators grilled big tech CEOs about political fairness on their platforms.

The CEOs of Twitter, Facebook and Google faced a panel of angry senators. Republicans like Sen. Cory Garner (R-CO) say the companies are biased against conservatives.

“Mr. Dorsey, do you believe the Holocaust really happened, yes or no?” Garner asked Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

“Yes,” replied Dorsey.

“It’s strange to me you flagged the tweets from the president but haven’t hidden the Ayatollah’s tweets on Holocaust denial or calls to wipe Israel off the map,” said Garner.

“For misleading information, we’re focused on those three categories only,” said Dorsey.

Twitter’s CEO said the platform only monitors misinformation related to the election, the pandemic and manipulated media. Facebook’s CEO said it’s difficult to please everyone.

“Democrats often say we don’t remove enough content and Republicans say we remove too much,” said Mark Zuckerberg.

Hawaii Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz said social media companies are giving in to Republicans’ bullying.

“You have institutionally bent over backwards and over-compensated, you’ve hired Republican operatives, hosted private dinners with Republican leaders,” Schatz said.

Zuckerberg said to stop the spread of misinformation in the days after the election, Facebook will flag content or candidates that try to declare victory before final election results are certified.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

