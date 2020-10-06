Top U.S. military leaders test positive for coronavirus as Trump continues recovery

Washington-DC

by: Trevor Shirley

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCMH) — President Donald Trump’s recovery from COVID-19 continues, but more people close to the president, including top military leaders, have now tested positive for the virus.

24 hours after leaving Walter Reed Medical Center, President Trump remains at the White House.

On Tuesday, his doctors released an update, which said the president feels no symptoms and his vital signs are stable but he remains under treatment.

Doctors for Vice President Mike Pence said he also remains symptom-free, and continues to test negative for the virus.

But it’s not such good news for several of the president’s top military advisors.

General Mark Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, tested negative for the virus, but is under quarantine after Admiral Charles Ray, the vice commandant of the Coast Guard, tested positive.

Ray potentially exposed up to 14 other military leaders, according to the Associated Press.

In the meantime, former Vice President Joe Biden continues on the campaign trail with four weeks to go before election day.

Biden campaign officials say the candidate continues to test negative for COVID-19, along with his running mate Senator Kamala Harris.

She’ll face off against Vice President Pence at Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate.

