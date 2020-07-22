Trump sending more federal agents to some cities

by: Raquel Martin

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump says he is sending hundreds more federal agents to cities currently reeling from a surge in violence.

“This bloodshed must end,” Trump said. “We’ll work every single day to restore public safety.”

Last month, Charron Powell’s 4-year-old son, LeGend was shot and killed while asleep inside their Kansas City home.

“I don’t think you could ever imagine it happening to yourself. It hurts,” she said. “This operation is personal to me because it’s going to solve my son’s murder.”

U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison says agents are working with local authorities.

“There is a high level of coordination and the Kansas City Police Department is on the lead on it,” Garrison said.

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-MO, says he fully supports the efforts.

“At the end of the day, we have to have the rule of law in this country,” Hawley said.

But with recent footage showing unidentified federal agents on the streets of Portland, some Democrats worry the uninvited federal help could add more fuel to the fire.

Some Kansas City protesters have already pushed back.

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-MO, says the federal government must be more transparent to avoid sparking chaos.

“Many of us who thought that we should have answers for our constituents were left in the dark,” he said. “We just have to be careful and the language has to be precise.”

The White House says Operation Legend is also expanding to Chicago and Albuquerque.

