Trump trip to Texas won’t be enough to help him win the Lone Star State, Dems say

Washington-DC

by: Anna Wiernicki, Russell Falcon, and Nexstar

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — For the 16th time as Commander-in-Chief, Pres. Donald Trump is heading back to Texas.

Assistant to the President Brooke Rollins says Trump’s Midland trip on Wednesday will focus on energy — with a visit to an oil rig at Double Eagle Energy to talk to workers hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is a red state, it is a state that believes in this president,” said Rollins.

Trump has made energy production a top priority while in office and White House officials say he hopes to use that as leverage against his opponent this November.

But Democrats say that won’t be enough.

Abhi Rahman with the Texas Democratic Party says recent polls show a tight race between President Trump and Joe Biden in the Lone Star State.

“If the election were held today he would lose the state of Texas,” said Rahman. “The last 10 polls in a row have Trump either barely ahead or losing.”

Texas Democrat Lloyd Doggett says the trip is pure politics.

“I expect he has been looking at the polls — despite what anyone says — and he sees that even in Texas he is a little behind and eager to compete what I think is going to be a true battleground state this fall,” said Doggett.

The President will also participate in an official campaign luncheon in Odessa before heading back to the White House.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

91° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 91° 73°

Wednesday

84° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 84° 73°

Thursday

87° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 87° 74°

Friday

91° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 91° 73°

Saturday

93° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 93° 73°

Sunday

93° / 73°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 93° 73°

Monday

90° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 90° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

77°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
77°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

74°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

75°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

77°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

78°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

79°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

80°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
80°

83°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
83°

83°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
83°

82°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
82°

82°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
82°

81°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
81°

79°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

78°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
78°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories