 

US lawmakers look into threat assessment from Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — On Monday, U.S. Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton says Capitol Police needs to correct certain practices after the Jan. 6 attack.

“Those areas are intelligence, training, operational planning and cultural change,” Bolton said.

Bolton says the preparation ahead of the attack had multiple deficiencies and the department failed to share intelligence.

“The department did not adequately provide details on up-to-date guidance in place for its counter-surveillance and threat assessment operations, which could have led to unclear guidance and accountability,” Bolton said.

Lawmakers say they want to see changes made to better protect members of Congress and the area around the Capitol.

“We have the intelligence about an attack or threat against a member of Congress or against the capitol complex but do not have the correct policies or people in place to properly gather, interpret and operationalize that intel? Then what’s the point,” U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) said.

Davis says the USCP needs to be transformed into more of a protective force and Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif) says any changes will better protect officers as well.

“It was not just the Capitol police who were under attack that day. It was also the men and women who answered their call for aid,” Lofgren said.

Lofgren also wants a commission created to investigate the attack.

