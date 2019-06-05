Lawmakers discuss climate change

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A top state department analyst told lawmakers climate change is threatening U.S. national security.

Dr. Rod Schoonover testified that climate change is having a real effect on our planet.

“Like sea level rise and declining arctic ice. Others are underappreciated, like depleting oceanic oxygen and redistribution of animal and plants,” he said.

He says that will translate to shortages of food and clean drinking water.

Congressman Adam Schiff of California says that could cause or worsen global conflicts.

“It’s likely to exacerbate poverty societal tensions and shortcomings in governance while potentially stirring domestic strife,” Schiff said.

Including here in the U.S., where the fight over water between wet rural Northern California and desert dry Southern California will be more desperate.

The experts told lawmakers our military bases will be flooded by rising seas. Melting Arctic ice will create expansion opportunities for the Chinese and Russians and climate change could even increase the risk of terrorism.

“Terrorist groups have exploited natural disasters and water and food shortages… they use those to boost recruitment and support,” Peter Kiemel is with the National Security Council said.

Utah Republican Congressman Chris Stewart said climate change is complicated.

“Trying to predict 40, 50, 100 years in the future is very difficult to do.”

Still experts said they have enough information to know climate change will play a role in making national and international problems worse.

