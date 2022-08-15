Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
76°
Columbus
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Weather Explainers
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
March 3, 2019 Storm
Weather Internship 2022
News
Your Local Election HQ
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
Politics from The Hill
DC Bureau
Health
Education
Business
Politics
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
A deep dive into weather related deaths over the …
Video
Alabama midwives speak out against proposed regulations …
WRBL investigation: Second Muscogee County Jail inmate …
Video
Traffic deaths are up because of risky driver behaviors …
Video
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Ranger 3 Drone
Podcasts
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
As Seen on TV
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
Podcasts
Faces of Faith with Phil Scoggins
The Chuck Williams Show
The Bob Jeswald Show
On Your Sidelines
Sports
NFL Draft
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
Prepzone Athletes of the Week
Local Alabama Sports
SEC Fan Page
Top Stories
In The Trenches Episode 5: “The Definition of Success”
Video
Top Stories
Deshaun Watson discipline: 11-game suspension, I-Team …
Video
Top Stories
Ryan Nelson reignites passion and energy at Glenwood
Video
Auburn High embrace big time match up against Hoover
Video
Pacelli Vikings attacking 2022 with new attitude
Video
Jason Gibson steps down as Lions Head Coach
Video
Community
Mister Sparky’s Pet of the Week
Cram the Van with Kia AutoSport!
One Class At A Time
Community News
Kinetic Golden Apple Award
Feel Good Friday
The Cougar Minute
Top Stories
AU aims to house the world’s most exciting culinary …
Video
Top Stories
Grand opening set for Auburn’s Bitty and Beau’s Coffee …
Video
Top Stories
Muscogee County School District still dealing with …
MCSD shares plans for American Rescue Plan money
Mister Sparky’s Pet of the Week: Little Jack Returns!
Video
Montgomery man suspected in I-85 shootings, victim …
Newsletter
Email Newsletter Signup
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact WRBL
Meet the WRBL Team
Intern With Us!
Get the Latest Updates with the News 3 App!
Join Our Team
Regional News Partners
Equal Employment Opportunity
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Calendar
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
On Your Side
National Black Business Month
Sponsored Content: Business On Your Side
Our Kitchen
7th Annual Kids Summer Cupboard
Cause For PAWS
Sponsored Content: Pros On Your Side
Holiday Heroes
Sponsored Content: Wild Animal Wednesdays – If Animals Could Talk
Contests
Wild Animal Safari – Sizzling Summer Ticket Giveaway
Happy Birthday from Columbus Corner Bakery!
Jobs
Work For Us
Summer Hiring & Recruiting Event 2022
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Weather Explainers
A deep dive into weather related deaths over the …
Top Weather Explainers Headlines
Lightning knowledge is power to keep you safe from …
NOAA predicts 3 to 5 major hurricanes to come
What are the dog days of summer?
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WRBL Daily News
SIGN UP NOW
Recent Columbus Forecast Updates
Stuck in a pattern keeping us wet and cooler
Staying unsettled with rounds of showers and storms
Soggy end to the week with cooler temperatures
Active pattern keeps storms in the forecast
Dry today storms return from the south tomorrow in …
Dry for Tuesday but storms return Wednesday
Storms exit the region for a break Tuesday and then …
Active night on the way and for the mid-week
Most of Monday will be dry, storms move in tonight
View All 7 Day Forecast
WRBL investigation: Second Muscogee County Jail inmate …
Man spends 18 extra days in Muscogee County jail …
Dothan woman writes a letter to a judge asking for …
Georgia man guilty of illegal gun possession, could …
WIC recipients in Troup County receive extra allotment …
Don't Miss
A deep dive into weather related deaths over the …
Midwives speak out against proposed regulations
WRBL investigation: Second Muscogee County Jail inmate …
Traffic deaths up due to risky driver behaviors
Stuck in a pattern keeping us wet and cooler
Tweets by wrblnews3
Sports Content
A deep dive into weather related deaths over the …
Lightning knowledge is power to keep you safe from …
NOAA predicts 3 to 5 major hurricanes to come
What are the dog days of summer?
View All Weather Explainers