Stay in your safe places

During the storm, always stay away from flooded or damaged areas. Never drive through bodies of water. When you become at risk for storm surge or flooding, move to high ground. Winds are also destructive during hurricanes and are stronger further from the surface. This put high rise buildings at risk. If you are taking shelter in one of these buildings, stay away from windows, and put as many walls as possible between yourself and the outside.

Have a way to receive weather alerts

Make sure you have emergency alerts enabled on your phone. Cell towers and power are often impacted during hurricanes. To keep receiving weather alerts, make sure a NOAA weather radio is in your emergency kit.

Remember: Impacts can be felt far from the coast

Even if you are not near the center of the storm, impacts can be felt far inland. Flooding can occur hundreds of miles from the coast.

Listen to local officials

Local officials will provide you with up-to-date information as conditions change for your area. If evacuation orders are given this late, leave immediately. Always follow the evacuation route, and do not take shortcuts, as they may be blocked off.