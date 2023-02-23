Columbus, Ga (WBRL)- Temperatures today felt more like spring, as highs reached into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Lows this morning were closer to the average lows we would normally see in June, and highs are trending almost 20 degrees above average this week.

Similar conditions are being felt across much of the southeast, and over 100 record highs could be broken in the coming days. However, on the opposite side of the country, a cold front has brought chilly temperatures to the western United States. Over the coming days, parts of the northern plains could see wind chill values below -30 degrees.

We will continue to see this setup for the next 6-10 days. The eastern portion of the U.S. will trend well above average thanks to an area of high pressure. Meanwhile, the west coast will trend below average.

As temperatures remain warm, we will begin to see trees and flowers start to bloom. As more plants bloom, pollen will steadily increase.