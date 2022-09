COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Wednesday night the sixth named storm of the year formed in the Atlantic Ocean as we’ve hit peak hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Fiona has 60 mph winds and moving off towards the west at 14 mph towards the Lesser Antilles.

Fiona is forecast to continue moving to the west and is expected to move through the Leeward Islands Friday before reaching near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. After that, however, the track is more uncertain.