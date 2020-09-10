Use Promo Code STORMSEASON and receive a 15% discount approved on the T482 Talkabout Motorola Two-Way Radios now until October 31, 2020.  To claim, CLICK HERE.

Sept. 10: Weather radio giveaway

The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Severe weather can strike anytime during the year. So, implementing a plan and receiving weather alerts in a timely manner, gives you enough time to take cover.

The First Alert Weather Team has boots on the ground this entire month, handing out two-way Motorola Talkabout T-482 radios in Barbour County for residents, that need them most.

Thursday, Jackie Hunt, the senior director of the Jaxson Life Senior Center and WRBL Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald connected with Barbour County resident Doris Brown.

“Came through Eufaula and hit up by the airport. But I prayed to God, you know cover each and everybody. I don’t pray for my own self. I pray for everybody,” said Brown.

If you would like to purchase these radios, head over to WRBL.com, click the weather radio picture, and use Promo Code: STORMSEASON to receive a 15% discount approved on the T-482 Talkabout Motorola Two-Way Radios.

