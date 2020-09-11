Sept. 11: Weather radio giveaway

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Severe weather can strike anytime during the year.

So, implementing a plan and receiving weather alerts in a timely manner, gives you enough time to take cover.

The First Alert Weather Team has boots on the ground this entire month, handing out two-way Motorola Talkabout T-482 radios in Barbour County for residents, that need them most.

Friday we connected with Barbour County resident Emma Christian. “See I have leg problems so. I’ll take a while, so this will help me cause you know I get around real slow,” said Christian.

