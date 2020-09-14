Sept. 14: Weather radio giveaway

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Severe weather can strike anytime during the year.

So, implementing a plan and receiving weather alerts in a timely manner, gives you enough time to take cover.

The First Alert Weather Team has boots on the ground this entire month, handing out two-way Motorola Talkabout T-482 radios in Barbour County for residents, that need them most.

Monday we connected with Barbour County resident Mary Jackson. “Well I watch the TV and the news, most time they be telling us how close the storm is or whatever you know and for you to take precaution,” said Jackson.

