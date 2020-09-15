Sept. 15: Weather radio giveaway

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Severe weather can strike anytime during the year.

So, implementing a plan and receiving weather alerts in a timely manner, gives you enough time to take cover.

The First Alert Weather Team has boots on the ground this entire month, handing out two-way Motorola Talkabout T-482 radios in Barbour County for residents, that need them most.

Monday we connected with Barbour County resident Little Nelson Smith. “I got time to get out, and make the move, when this here thing go off. Yeah , that’s what it’s for. to help me to get out the way. Yes Sir, to get out the way and I sure appreciate it too. Ya’ll thought so much of me to give me this here,” said Smith.

If you would like to purchase these radios, head over to WRBL.com, click the weather radio picture, and use Promo Code: STORMSEASON to receive a 15% discount approved on the T-482 Talkabout Motorola Two-Way Radios.