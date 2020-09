Sept. 17: Weather radio giveaway

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Severe weather can strike anytime during the year.

So, implementing a plan and receiving weather alerts in a timely manner, gives you enough time to take cover.

The First Alert Weather Team has boots on the ground this entire month, handing out two-way Motorola Talkabout T-482 radios in Barbour County for residents, that need them most.

Thursday we connected with Barbour County resident James Hall. “I was in one when I was in Tuscaloosa. We went to Shoney’s on McFallen Blvd. And it just start raining so hard you couldn’t see it, it got pitch dark then I heard the freight train, then I fell and went underneath table and when I woke up, it like living through atomic bomb. Cars wrapped around poles and buildings,” said Hall.

