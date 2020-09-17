Use Promo Code STORMSEASON and receive a 15% discount approved on the T482 Talkabout Motorola Two-Way Radios now until October 31, 2020.  To claim, CLICK HERE.

Weather Radio - Take 5 Oil Change

SPONSORED BY

Sept. 17: Weather radio giveaway

The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Posted: / Updated:

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Severe weather can strike anytime during the year.
So, implementing a plan and receiving weather alerts in a timely manner, gives you enough time to take cover.

The First Alert Weather Team has boots on the ground this entire month, handing out two-way Motorola Talkabout T-482 radios in Barbour County for residents, that need them most.

Thursday we connected with Barbour County resident James Hall. “I was in one when I was in Tuscaloosa. We went to Shoney’s on McFallen Blvd. And it just start raining so hard you couldn’t see it, it got pitch dark then I heard the freight train, then I fell and went underneath table and when I woke up, it like living through atomic bomb. Cars wrapped around poles and buildings,” said Hall.

If you would like to purchase these radios, head over to WRBL.com, click the weather radio picture, and use Promo Code: STORMSEASON to receive a 15% discount approved on the T-482 Talkabout Motorola Two-Way Radios.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

78° / 69°
Skies clearing overnight
Skies clearing overnight 20% 78° 69°

Friday

85° / 69°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 85° 69°

Saturday

75° / 58°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 75° 58°

Sunday

75° / 56°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 75° 56°

Monday

73° / 54°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 73° 54°

Tuesday

74° / 54°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 74° 54°

Wednesday

78° / 57°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 78° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

71°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

74°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

77°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

79°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

81°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

83°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

83°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
83°

84°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
84°

83°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
82°

80°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
80°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories