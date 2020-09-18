Use Promo Code STORMSEASON and receive a 15% discount approved on the T482 Talkabout Motorola Two-Way Radios now until October 31, 2020.  To claim, CLICK HERE.

Sept. 18: Weather radio giveaway

The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Severe weather can strike anytime during the year.
So, implementing a plan and receiving weather alerts in a timely manner, gives you enough time to take cover.

The First Alert Weather Team has boots on the ground this entire month, handing out two-way Motorola Talkabout T-482 radios in Barbour County for residents, that need them most.

Monday we connected with Barbour County resident Lula Clark. “This will help me a lot at least I can keep up with the weather with this and have a light just in case the light goes out,” said Clark.

If you would like to purchase these radios, head over to WRBL.com, click the weather radio picture

