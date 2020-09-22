Sept. 22: Weather radio giveaway

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Severe weather can strike anytime during the year.

So, implementing a plan and receiving weather alerts in a timely manner, gives you enough time to take cover.

The First Alert Weather Team has boots on the ground this entire month, handing out two-way Motorola Talkabout T-482 radios in Barbour County for residents, that need them most.

Tuesday we connected with Barbour County resident Anthony Tew. “I’ve always wanted one of these, I seen them advertised on TV and I just wanted one, just for safety reasons. Too keep up with the weather and especially living in a trailer you don’t never know what’s going to happen. And this will give me a heads up on what to do. What my plans will be and I appreciate it, I thank ya’ll a lot,” said Tew.

If you would like to purchase these radios, head over to WRBL.com, click the weather radio picture, and use Promo Code: STORMSEASON to receive a 15% discount approved on the T-482 Talkabout Motorola Two-Way Radios.