Use Promo Code STORMSEASON and receive a 15% discount approved on the T482 Talkabout Motorola Two-Way Radios now until October 31, 2020.  To claim, CLICK HERE.

Weather Radio - Take 5 Oil Change

SPONSORED BY

Sept. 22: Weather radio giveaway

The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Posted: / Updated:

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Severe weather can strike anytime during the year.
So, implementing a plan and receiving weather alerts in a timely manner, gives you enough time to take cover.

The First Alert Weather Team has boots on the ground this entire month, handing out two-way Motorola Talkabout T-482 radios in Barbour County for residents, that need them most.

Tuesday we connected with Barbour County resident Anthony Tew. “I’ve always wanted one of these, I seen them advertised on TV and I just wanted one, just for safety reasons. Too keep up with the weather and especially living in a trailer you don’t never know what’s going to happen. And this will give me a heads up on what to do. What my plans will be and I appreciate it, I thank ya’ll a lot,” said Tew.

If you would like to purchase these radios, head over to WRBL.com, click the weather radio picture, and use Promo Code: STORMSEASON to receive a 15% discount approved on the T-482 Talkabout Motorola Two-Way Radios.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

76° / 61°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 76° 61°

Wednesday

79° / 64°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 79° 64°

Thursday

80° / 69°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 80% 80° 69°

Friday

84° / 68°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 84° 68°

Saturday

84° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 84° 67°

Sunday

85° / 68°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 85° 68°

Monday

85° / 65°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 20% 85° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

1 AM
Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

2 AM
Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

3 AM
Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

4 AM
Cloudy
0%
63°

63°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
63°

62°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
62°

62°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
62°

62°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
62°

64°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
64°

67°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

69°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

72°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

78°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

75°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories