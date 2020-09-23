Use Promo Code STORMSEASON and receive a 15% discount approved on the T482 Talkabout Motorola Two-Way Radios now until October 31, 2020.  To claim, CLICK HERE.

Sept 23: Weather radio giveaway

The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Severe weather can strike anytime during the year.
So, implementing a plan and receiving weather alerts in a timely manner, gives you enough time to take cover.

The First Alert Weather Team has boots on the ground this entire month, handing out two-way Motorola Talkabout T-482 radios in Barbour County for residents, that need them most.

Wednesday we connected with Barbour County resident Gwen Eaton. “Well try to get to the safest place you can. I know you know I use to go to a church. They had a basement, but then you know like I said, I have a friend over here so I would say just go to the safest place you can find,” said Eaton.

If you would like to purchase these radios, head over to WRBL.com, click the weather radio picture, and use Promo Code: STORMSEASON to receive a 15% discount approved on the T-482 Talkabout Motorola Two-Way Radios.

