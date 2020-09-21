Sept. 23: Weather radio giveaway

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Severe weather can strike anytime during the year.

So, implementing a plan and receiving weather alerts in a timely manner, gives you enough time to take cover.

The First Alert Weather Team has boots on the ground this entire month, handing out two-way Motorola Talkabout T-482 radios in Barbour County for residents, that need them most.

Monday we connected with Barbour County resident Janice Cunningham. “Somebody call and say that you know there’s a storm coming and you know for the exact location. There here I would give it to them, you know to tell them about it to protect them and just go on down the line,” said Cunningham.

