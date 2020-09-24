Use Promo Code STORMSEASON and receive a 15% discount approved on the T482 Talkabout Motorola Two-Way Radios now until October 31, 2020.  To claim, CLICK HERE.

Weather Radio - Take 5 Oil Change

SPONSORED BY

Sept. 24: Weather radio giveaway

The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Posted: / Updated:

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Severe weather can strike anytime during the year.
So, implementing a plan and receiving weather alerts in a timely manner, gives you enough time to take cover.

The First Alert Weather Team has boots on the ground this entire month, handing out two-way Motorola Talkabout T-482 radios in Barbour County for residents, that need them most.

Monday we connected with Barbour County resident xxxxx. “………..,” said xxxxx.

If you would like to purchase these radios, head over to WRBL.com, click the weather radio picture, and use Promo Code: STORMSEASON to receive a 15% discount approved on the T-482 Talkabout Motorola Two-Way Radios.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

75° / 70°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 75° 70°

Friday

83° / 64°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 83° 64°

Saturday

84° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 84° 65°

Sunday

84° / 69°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 84° 69°

Monday

85° / 69°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 85° 69°

Tuesday

75° / 57°
Morning showers
Morning showers 60% 75° 57°

Wednesday

77° / 56°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 77° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

72°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
72°

72°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
72°

72°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
72°

72°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

72°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

72°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
72°

72°

7 AM
Few Showers
30%
72°

72°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories