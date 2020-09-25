Use Promo Code STORMSEASON and receive a 15% discount approved on the T482 Talkabout Motorola Two-Way Radios now until October 31, 2020.  To claim, CLICK HERE.

Weather Radio - Take 5 Oil Change

SPONSORED BY

Sept 25: Weather radio giveaway

The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Posted: / Updated:

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Severe weather can strike anytime during the year.
So, implementing a plan and receiving weather alerts in a timely manner, gives you enough time to take cover.

The First Alert Weather Team has boots on the ground this entire month, handing out two-way Motorola Talkabout T-482 radios in Barbour County for residents, that need them most.

Friday we connected with Barbour County resident Carolyn Burks. “Now weather come, we’ll know what to do and how to do it. And we cut everything off in the house. T.V. and everything go off don’t nothing be on, so we be safe,” said Burks.

If you would like to purchase these radios, head over to WRBL.com, click the weather radio picture, and use Promo Code: STORMSEASON to receive a 15% discount approved on the T-482 Talkabout Motorola Two-Way Radios.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

81° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 81° 66°

Saturday

84° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 84° 68°

Sunday

84° / 69°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 84° 69°

Monday

83° / 69°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 83° 69°

Tuesday

79° / 61°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 79° 61°

Wednesday

75° / 57°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 75° 57°

Thursday

78° / 55°
Sunshine
Sunshine 20% 78° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
71°

70°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
70°

69°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

68°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

67°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

67°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

67°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

66°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

70°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

73°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

76°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

81°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

81°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

82°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

82°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

81°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories