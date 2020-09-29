Sept. 29: Weather radio giveaway

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Severe weather can strike anytime during the year.

So, implementing a plan and receiving weather alerts in a timely manner, gives you enough time to take cover.

The First Alert Weather Team has boots on the ground this entire month, handing out two-way Motorola Talkabout T-482 radios in Barbour County for residents, that need them most.

Tuesday we connected with Barbour County resident Ollin Sinquefield. “If this thing tell me that weather is coming and what to do about it get ready. Hide in the bathtub. It is a sure a wonderful outfit and need to anything protect you from weather now days because it bad,” said Sinquefield.

If you would like to purchase these radios, head over to WRBL.com, click the weather radio picture, and use Promo Code: STORMSEASON to receive a 15% discount approved on the T-482 Talkabout Motorola Two-Way Radios.