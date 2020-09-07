Sept. 4: Weather radio giveaway

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Severe weather can strike anytime during the year. So, implementing a plan and receiving weather alerts in a timely manner, gives you enough time to take cover.

The First Alert Weather Team has boots on the ground this entire month, handing out two-way Motorola Talkabout T-482 radios in Barbour County for residents, that need them most.

Friday, Mayor Jack Tibbs and WRBL Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald connected with Ms. Eugene Slater in Eufaula.

“Surely I can get to talk to more people like that sailor and find out more about not only Eufaula but about their interests, talk to more people to communicate to people who have been seperated,” said Slater.

