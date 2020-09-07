Sept. 5: Weather radio giveaway

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Severe weather can strike anytime during the year. So, implementing a plan and receiving weather alerts in a timely manner, gives you enough time to take cover.

The First Alert Weather Team has boots on the ground this entire month, handing out two-way Motorola Talkabout T-482 radios in Barbour County for residents, that need them most.

Saturday, Mayor Jack Tibbs and Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald connected with Eufaula resident Patricia Johnson.

“I’m a low tech person and under stress it’s difficult to function properly as you get older seemingly at least for myself for something that I can plug in and rely on it functioning without me having to program it is a real blessing,” said Johnson.

