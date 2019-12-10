Talbot Co. weather radio campaign wraps up

Our fall severe weather season is upon us. And now it’s time to focus on our neighbors in Talbot County, Georgia. We started in Beauregard in May and now following the end of the tornado track in those hardest hit areas in around the city of Talbotton, which occurred on March 3rd.



Here’s an opportunity to meet our community to help them better prepare.

Now Talbot County residents can add the Talk-About Two-Way Radios to their Emergency Preparedness Kits. The First Alert Weather Team, along with our Motorola Solutions partner teamed up with EMA Director, Leigh Erenheim and Talbotton Chief of Police Justin “Jake” Johnson to bring the radios to those impacted the most.

The Motorola TALKABOUT T480 two-way radio helps families stay connected when the unexpected hits. It comes with a wall/desk stand accessory, so can be used as a traditional weather alert radio or as a two-way radio. The wall, desk stand allows it to remain fully charged at all times, so users don’t have to worry about battery drain. And, still receive NOAA weather alerts automatically. There is a flashlight that also automatically turns on when there is a power outage. And the T480, features an emergency alert button, safety whistle belt clip, NOAA weather channels for continuous updates and alerts, an FM Radio and up to 35-mile range.

Motorola Solutions has officially set up a promo code that can be used for WRBL viewers. All you will need to do is go to the Motorola Solutions Shop and enter the promotion code below. Full promotional terms and conditions are listed below.

Read terms HERE

Promotion Code: READY4WINTER

Discount : 50% on TALKABOUT T480

Expiration Date: 12/31/2019,

