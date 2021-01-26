 

1 dead, others injured following Alabama tornado

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Neighborhoods in Fultondale are littered with debris after severe storms passed through northern Jefferson County Monday night.

Early Tuesday morning, Fultondale Mayor Larry Holcomb said the city has received about 20 reports of minor injuries, including scratches and bruises, after the storm passed through. Areas with the most severe damage include Carson Road, Newcastle Road and the Darlene Estates area.

“There are still people trapped in their homes that we are trying to access at this time,” Holcomb said.

In addition, Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates confirmed there was at least one person who was killed in the tornado.

A guest at the Hampton Inn in Center Point told CBS 42 that the roof of his room collapsed. He said he’s OK and isn’t aware of other injuries at the hotel.

As of 1:25 a.m. Tuesday, search-and-rescues were underway in Fultondale. According to Holcomb, first responders from the following areas are assisting: Gardendale, Birmingham, Hoover, Mountain Brook, Tarrant, and Center Point.

Several roads are impassable and power lines are down, Fultondale City Council Member Billy Hughes told CBS 42 in a live interview. Keeping people off the city roads and out of the area is critical to the emergency response, Holcomb added.

“I know there are trees on some houses. We’re praying those people are OK,” Hughes said.

According to Alabama Power, as of 2:50 a.m., there are less than 12,000 outages in the entire state of Alabama. Center Point Mayor Bobby Scott tells CBS 42 that Alabama Power crews are responding.

The Gardendale Civic Center has opened its doors for anyone in need of a place of shelter.

Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency reports the following schools will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 26: Fultondale High School, Fultondale Elementary, Center Point High School, Erwin Middle School, Erwin Intermediate School, Center Point Elementary School, Clay-Chalkville High School, Clay-Chalkville Middle School, Bryant Park Elementary School, Chalkville Elementary School and Clay Elementary School. No classes will be held for either traditional or remote students at these schools. All other JEFCOED schools will be open Tuesday.

