12-year-old boy struck by lightning in Argentina

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
lightning_294672

MISIONES, Argentina (CBS News) — In Misiones it was raining heavily and a twelve-year old boy was playing in the rain with an umbrella when a violent lightning bolt struck him in the middle of his patio. Unbelievably the child was not killed.

The images, taken by the mother of the victim, Carolina Kotur, show the exact moment in which the electric shock hit and the reaction of frightened boy and mother.

Miraculously the child is out of danger. The mother explained that just that morning she was calming her daughter’s fear of lightning. When the person helping her with the cleaning told her that her son was playing in the courtyard with an umbrella. Carolina decided to film him because he was “making a joke” and was filming just the lightning struck.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

Trending Stories

Don't Miss