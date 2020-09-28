14-year-old struck by lightning in Morgan County

(Light -WEATHER AWARE-9:30-1am): This is for a squall line and wind gusts along the line and a few storms. A strong cold front will be moving into the region and the day on Tuesday. A squall line, albeit weakening late this evening from 9:30-1am. Models have it holding up in, with a few storms up to 50kts. This would include all central Alabama counties and hold up through our Georgia counties around news time. Starting at 11/10 CT will likely see a few storms with winds significant from 45-58 mph, which the higher end at 50kts may bring us close to an isolated severe thunderstorm or two. Not widespread and all southeast of Columbus after 1am.

Tuesday: the cold front moves through by 6/5CT and clears but throughout the day, it’ll be cloudy, with scattered light showers. The cooler air will be felt Wednesday morning, with readings dipping down into the lower 50s.