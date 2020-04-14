2 brief tornadoes touch down in Harris and Talbot Counties from Monday’s storms

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — Peachtree City National Weather Service meteorologists have finished conducting their storm surveys from Monday morning’s storm system. They found two areas of tornado damage in the News 3 viewing area.

An EF0 tornado with maximum winds of 80 mph developed over eastern Harris County downing several trees in a mostly remote wooded area. The tornado crossed Oak Mountain Road before lifting. Three trees narrowly missed a nearby home.

  • Peak Wind: 80 mph
  • Length: 3 miles
  • Width: 50 yards
  • Start Time: 1:53 AM
  • End Time: 1:55 AM

A second brief EF0 tornado with maximum winds of 80 mph developed over northern Talbot county between Woodland and Talbotton which downed several trees in a mostly remote wooded areas, but also blocked several roads. No structures were affected with this tornado.

  • Peak Wind: 80 mph
  • Length: 2.9 miles
  • Width: 100 yards
  • Start Time: 2:08 AM
  • End Time: 2:10 AM

