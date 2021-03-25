3 dead after ‘devastating’ storm blasts Calhoun County, Ala.

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people have died following severe weather that swept through parts of Calhoun County Thursday afternoon.

Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade confirmed that there were three deaths and several injuries in Ohatchee along River Road. He confirmed that there were multiple structures down in the area and that local agencies were assisting with a search and rescue operation to locate people who are trapped underneath the debris.

“This is definitely devastating,” Wade told CBS 42.

Wade said there may be a fourth death that may be confirmed later tonight.

