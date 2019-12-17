3 dead as suspected twisters, other storms batter the South

(AP) – Suspected tornadoes embedded in a powerful storm front toppled trees and power lines across the South, leaving at least three people reported dead and several others injured.

A dangerous mix of thunderstorms and suspected tornadoes raked the region Monday as a cold front collided with warmer air.

The severe weather threat was continuing past nightfall.

The sheriff’s office in Vernon Parish, Louisiana, says the death there came from an apparent tornado strike on a home.

An official in north Alabama reported two deaths there after storms passed through that region.