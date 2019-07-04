4th of July: A few pop up showers but looking good for fireworks

Happy 4th of July!

We’ll stay hot and humid today with highs in the mid to upper 90s and a chance for a few pop-up showers or storms. Not everyone will see a shower or storm today but if so, you will have to move inside until the storm passes. Any activity will diminish by sunset, which means that it will dry out just in time for fireworks. Temperatures this evening will remain in the low 90s to upper 80s

We will keep the chance for isolated showers and storms on Friday and into the weekend with high temperatures staying in the low 90s.