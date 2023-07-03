6:00 PM Update:

5:45 PM Update:

5:00 PM Update:

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-For the remainder of this afternoon and evening, the severe risk appears to be concentrated over north-central Alabama and just north and west of I-85.

4th of July forecast: Not much change, which means be hyper-alert for a ramp-up of storms between 5 PM ET-8 PM ET/7 CT.

The readings will remain close to average during this time, with high readings up into the lower 90s and overnight low readings of 75 or lower.

Overcast early, with sun and clouds will continue, along with the stalled-out front towards our north and east will bring isolated to scattered afternoon storms each afternoon. Sounds a lot like summer is in full swing.